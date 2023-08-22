Baldwin stops 'Rust' crew members lawsuit; armorer trial rescheduled

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' lawsuit has some new updates

Special prosecutors are currently weighing the possibility of refiling criminal charges against Alec Baldwin in the tragic shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. Now, Baldwin and El Dorado Pictures have filed a motion to dismiss the civil case brought by crew members Ross Addiego, Doran Curtin, and Reese Price. The plaintiffs accused Baldwin and the producers of "negligent and reckless conduct."

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's trial rescheduled to 2024

Additionally, the defendants have a pending motion to stay the entire matter until the conclusion of the Rust criminal trial. A hearing on these motions is scheduled for Wednesday in New Mexico's First Judicial District Court. On the other hand, the criminal trial for armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who has pleaded not guilty, has been rescheduled to February 2024 due to scheduling conflicts with witnesses.

Hutchins's family's stance

Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis are continuing their investigation into Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for managing the prop gun that killed Hutchins and injured Rust director Joel Souza on October 21, 2021, at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe, New Mexico. However, Baldwin reached a settlement with Hutchins's family. The "wrongful death lawsuit" was dropped against him in 2022. Hutchins's husband had mentioned that he has no interest in recriminations.

