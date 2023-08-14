Hollywood films where children played central roles

Hollywood films where children played central roles

August 14, 2023

Films that star children as protagonists have a charm of their own—the characters are innocent, but also simultaneously determined, ambitious, and think on their feet. These movies also offer us an insight into the psyche of children and allow us to draw parallels and comparisons with the way their adult counterparts operate. Need some recommendations for such films? We have got you covered.

'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Tim Burton brought Roald Dahl's classic tale of optimism to life in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, starring Johnny Depp (Willy Wonka) and Freddie Highmore (Charlie Bucket). No matter how many times one dives into this story, one can never get enough of the re-tellings, since Charlie's saga is decorated with the theme of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

'Matilda'

Another film that was adapted from a novel by Dahl, Matilda starred Mara Wilson in the lead and revolved around the titular protagonist, a child prodigy who struggles with her parents' ignorant and sadistic behavior toward her. Ultimately, Matilda leverages her telekinesis abilities to teach a lesson to her parents and her school's sadistic headmistress Miss Trunchbull. A remake came out in 2022.

'The Breadwinner'

The Breadwinner is an animated film, directed by Nora Twomey and featuring the voices of actors Sara Chaudry and Ali Badshah. The Academy Award-nominated film revolves around the titular "breadwinner," Parvana, a prepubescent girl who finds herself creaking under the weight of gigantic responsibilities when her father is unlawfully incarcerated by the authorities in Taliban-infested Afghanistan. Stream it on Netflix.

The 'Harry Potter' franchise

Adapted from JK Rowling's namesake seven-part novel series, the Harry Potter franchise spawned eight movies and focused on the adventures of Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione (Emma Watson), and Ron (Rupert Grint). Essentially a war between good and evil, HP also speaks to millions because it's a tale of courage, friendship, and ties that transcended death. The films capture Harry's life between the ages 11-17.

