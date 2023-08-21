'1917' to 'The Covenant': Top 5 war movies to watch

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 21, 2023

Other than the action and the blood-shed that they mostly have to offer, war movies also show the darker side of a war and how it breaks the men, despite the fact that they believe in their cause, which here means protecting their country. If you love war movies, then here are five of Hollywood's best films to watch.

'The Covenant'

Directed by Guy Ritchie, The Covenant features Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim in the lead. The film revolves around John Kinley, a US Army's special operations sergeant posted in Afghanistan, and Ahmed Abdullah, his Afghan interpreter. While fighting the Taliban, Kinley is almost captured by them before Abdullah's heroic rescue. What follows next, forms the basis of the rest of the movie.

'1917'

Sam Mendes directed and produced the 2019 British war film titled 1917. The film's story is said to be inspired by the stories Mendes's paternal grandfather told him about his service days during World War I. The film follows the story of two British soldiers after the Germans retreated to the Hindenburg Line during Operation Alberich. George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman play the lead.

'All Quiet on the Western Front'

The epic anti-war movie, which was released in 2022, is based on Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 novel by the same name. Directed by Edward Berger, it starred Felix Kammerer, Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch, Sebastian Hülk, Edin Hasanovic, Aaron Hilmer, and Devid Striesow. Set during WW I, it's the story of a young German soldier who is exposed to the harsh realities of war.

'Black Hawk Down'

Ridley Scott's 2001 film is based on the Black Hawk helicopter which went down in the enemy's territory during the US military's 1993 raid in Mogadishu. The ensemble cast includes Josh Hartnett, Eric Bana, Ewan McGregor, William Fichtner, etc. Tom Hardy and Orlando Bloom also had important roles to play. The film won two Academy Awards for Best Sound and Best Film Editing.

'Fury'

Starring Brad Pitt, Logan Lerman, Shia LaBeouf, and others, Fury was released in 2014. Directed by David Ayer, it's set in WW II. The film revolves around an American tank crew that is fighting against Nazi Germany. It's said to be influenced by Death Traps, a memoir written by Belton Y Cooper, about the casualty that American tanks suffered against their German counterparts.

