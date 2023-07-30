Happy birthday, Christopher Nolan: Films to watch besides 'Oppenheimer'

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 30, 2023 | 04:15 am 2 min read

Renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan is celebrating his 53th birthday on Sunday (July 30)

There are only a few filmmakers across the globe who hold immense command over the audience with their brilliant direction, and Christopher Nolan is undoubtedly one of them. As he turns 53 years old on Sunday (July 30), we bring you five of his best films to watch, apart from his recently released and critically acclaimed film, Oppenheimer. Take a look!

'Inception' (2010)

One of the greatest Nolan directorial projects of all time is the 2010 movie Inception, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, among others. With excellent direction, mind-blowing cinematography, and power-packed performances of its cast of A-listers, Inception took home as many as four Academy Awards, and we know just why! Inception showcases quintessential Nolan cinematic brilliance.

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Nolan's Batman trilogy, comprising Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises, is one of his most celebrated works. But among these three, the most loved film is The Dark Knight, which featured Christian Bale as Batman/Bruce Wayne and Heath Ledger as the Joker. More than the film, it is Ledger's breathtaking and realistic performance that won everyone's hearts.

'The Prestige' (2006)

When released in 2006, The Prestige didn't hit it off immediately with viewers in comparison to other Nolan films, but it did eventually gain a good reputation over the years. The period drama, featuring Bale and Hugh Jackman, is set in 1890s London and is about a rivalry between two magicians who take up some of the most dangerous tricks to outperform each other.

'Interstellar' (2014)

Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, Timothée Chalamet, and Matt Damon came together for Nolan's epic science fiction film Interstellar. It is regarded as one of the best movies that explore space. It was a visual feast for the audience and became one of the highest-grossing films of 2014. Interstellar was nominated for five Oscars, of which it won one for Best Visual Effects.

'Tenet' (2020)

Nolan may not have directed a Bond film yet, but he did give us his very own espionage adventure with the science fiction film Tenet. Released in the year 2020, it starred John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, among others. The film was produced by Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas. For the unversed, it also featured Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal role.

