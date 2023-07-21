Brie Larson-Iman Vellani's 'The Marvels' trailer is out

Written by Aikantik Bag July 21, 2023 | 11:09 am 1 min read

'The Marvels' trailer is out

Marvel fans, it seems like a perfect weekend for you all! Marvel Studios unveiled the much-awaited trailer of their upcoming film The Marvels. The upcoming film marks the 23rd film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is touted to be the sequel to Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel. The women-centric film looks exciting and promises extravagant visuals.

Cast and crew of the film

The trailer looks interesting as it features the trio—Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau). The film will also mark the debut of K-drama star Park Seo-joon. The project is bankrolled by Kevin Feige, whereas it's directed by Nia DaCosta. The cast includes Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, and Mohan Kapur, among others. It releases on November 10.

