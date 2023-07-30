Happy birthday, Lisa Kudrow: Celebrating actor's unforgettable TV performances

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 30, 2023 | 02:15 am 3 min read

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' fame Lisa Kudrow celebrates her 60th birthday on Sunday

Lisa Kudrow, best known for her iconic portrayal of Phoebe Buffay in the iconic TV show F.R.I.E.N.D.S, is celebrating her 60th birthday on Sunday. It goes without saying that throughout the 10 seasons of the most beloved series in television history, Kudrow captivated audiences with her infectious charm, unmatched wit, and humor. On her birthday, we celebrate the actor's most incredible TV performances.

Buffay in 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' (1994-2004)

With her offbeat, giddy, and cracking personality, Buffay's antics from F.R.I.E.N.D.S, co-starring actors like Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, brought a unique charm to the group of friends. As the kooky singer with a heart of gold who knows how to find her way through life's ups and downs, Kudrow's exceptional acting made Buffay one of the most unforgettable characters in television history.

Ursula in 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' and 'Mad About You' (1993-99)

Kudrow played Phoebe and Ursula—twin sisters—simultaneously on F.R.I.E.N.D.S. However, many F.R.I.E.N.D.S fans may not be aware that Ursula initially appeared in a different sitcom called, Mad About You, which interestingly, aired on the same NBC network and at around the same time. This eventually led to the decision to reportedly make Phoebe and Ursula twins in Marta Kauffman and David Crane's sitcom, F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Valerie Cherish in 'The Comeback' (2005-14)

If you're a Kudrow fan, you might have come across the HBO series named, The Comeback, where she not only contributed as an actor but also as a creator and scriptwriter. In the show, Kudrow essayed the character of Valerie Cherish, a former soap star, attempting to resurrect her career. The series successfully ran for two seasons, and Kudrow's performance received two Emmy nominations.

Lori-Ann Schmidt in 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' (2016-19)

Even in guest appearances, Kudrow made her mark with scene-stealing performances, and one such memorable role in recent years is Lori-Ann Schmidt from the sitcom Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. While Kudrow only appeared in a few episodes, she still managed to become one of the series's most popular characters. Ellie Kemper and Kudrow were praised for making an excellent mother-daughter duo onscreen.

Maggie Naird in 'Space Force' (2020-22)

Kudrow made a comeback to the sitcom territory with Netflix's sci-fi comedy series—Space Force—which premiered in 2020. As Maggie Naird, Kudrow was seen playing the wife of Steve Carell's character, General Mark Naird—the head of the US Space Force. While Naird's character wasn't one of the most challenging for Kudrow, the actor still proved her mettle alongside Hollywood giants like Carell and John Malkovich.

