#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Mission: Impossible 7' is gaining momentum

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Mission: Impossible 7' is gaining momentum

Written by Aikantik Bag July 20, 2023 | 10:41 am 1 min read

'Mission: Impossible 7' box office collection

Tom Cruise is the quintessential superstar of Hollywood who is pushing the benchmark with each of his films. His recently released Mission: Impossible 7 has been a much-anticipated project and has been raking in well at the box office. The movie received good reviews from critics. It is also being loved by viewers all across the world. In India, the collection is quite stable.

Surprising collection in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the actioner earned Rs. 4 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 76.85 crore in India. The film is slated to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark over the weekend. The project is helmed by Christopher McQuarrie. The cast includes Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Esai Morales, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline