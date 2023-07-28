Cast, release date: Know everything about 'Meg 2: The Trench'

Entertainment

Cast, release date: Know everything about 'Meg 2: The Trench'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 28, 2023 | 06:12 pm 1 min read

'Meg 2: The Trench' trailer is out

The Meg has had a considerable fan following over the years. The makers are coming back with its sequel titled Meg 2: The Trench which is slated for an August 4 release. The makers released the trailer of the same recently and it looks quite promising. Fans are immensely excited to see Jason Statham's return as Jonas Taylor in this action horror film.

Cast and crew of the film

It is helmed by Ben Wheatley and is based on the 1999 novel The Trench by Steve Alten. The cast includes Wu Jing, Shuya Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels, Cliff Curtis, and Sienna Guillory. The project is bankrolled by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Belle Avery. The sequel has been in the works since 2019 and is anticipated among fans.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline