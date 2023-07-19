Comic-Con: Rana Daggubati to unveil 'Hiranyakashyap,' many more projects

Entertainment

Comic-Con: Rana Daggubati to unveil 'Hiranyakashyap,' many more projects

Written by Aikantik Bag July 19, 2023 | 05:03 pm 1 min read

Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media to unveil projects at Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con is set to be a big event for India. Project K is in the buzz but now, Telugu star Rana Daggubati is also set to unveil some projects across films, TV, and comic books. These will be a part of his production house Spirit Media. Daggubati has a huge fan following worldwide, especially after the success of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

Projects to be unveiled at the Comic-Con

Among the projects which will be unveiled, Hiranyakashyap based on Amar Chitra Katha comics is the most anticipated one. It will be directed by Trivikram. A SonyLIV series on Lords of the Deccan will also be unveiled. The media house will unveil a superhero comic based on Minnal Murali, too. Recently, Daggubati posted a photo with Prabhas hanging out in Hollywood.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline