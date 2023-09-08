Box office collection: 'Dream Girl 2' gets sidelined by 'Jawan'

Entertainment

Box office collection: 'Dream Girl 2' gets sidelined by 'Jawan'

Written by Aikantik Bag September 08, 2023 | 12:50 pm 1 min read

'Dream Girl 2' box office collection

Ayushmann Khurrana made a brilliant comeback at the box office with Dream Girl 2. The quirky comedy received viewers' love and the franchise pedigree helped in its box office collection. After surpassing the Rs. 100 crore mark globally, the movie is aiming for Rs. 100 crore in India. With the release of Jawan, the comedy-drama witnessed a huge drop in collection.

Aiming for the Rs. 100 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial earned Rs. 87 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday, whereas it earned Rs. 2.73 crore on Wednesday. Overall, the movie has earned Rs. 95.76 crore in India. The quirky comedy received positive reviews from critics. The cast includes Ananya Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Paresh Rawal, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline