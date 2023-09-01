Ayushmann Khurrana to star in Sourav Ganguly biopic; details out

Written by Aikantik Bag September 01, 2023 | 06:31 pm 2 min read

Sourav Ganguly biopic is finally happening!

Sourav Ganguly's biopic has been in the buzz for a long time! Now, reports are rife that Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is set to don the ex-Indian men's cricket captain's role in a highly anticipated biopic directed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. With shooting scheduled to begin in December 2023, Khurrana will undergo intense training to master Ganguly's mannerisms, batting stance, and more. As a left-handed batter himself, the actor has a head start in capturing the essence of the cricket legend.

Khurrana to undergo extensive training for the role

Starting next month, Khurrana will undergo rigorous training for two months. The former captain is closely involved in the film's production, ensuring an authentic representation of his life and career. Earlier reports suggested that Ranbir Kapoor would play Ganguly aka Dada's role. The sports drama is reportedly mounted on a whopping budget of Rs. 200-250 crore. The project is being bankrolled by Luv Ranjan's Luv Films.

Production details of the film

The first schedule of the project is still under wraps, as the production team is deciding between Mumbai and Ganguly's native city, Kolkata, for the initial shooting location. Both cities hold significance for the cricketer and could provide a fitting backdrop. Currently, Khurrana is enjoying the success of his recently released comedy-drama Dream Girl 2. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the spiritual sequel features an ensemble cast including Ananya Panday, Anu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Paresh Rawal, and Abhishek Banerjee.

