Akshay-Arshad's 'Jolly LLB 3' going on floors in February 2024

Entertainment

Akshay-Arshad's 'Jolly LLB 3' going on floors in February 2024

Written by Aikantik Bag August 28, 2023 | 12:54 pm 2 min read

'Jolly LLB 3' to go on floors in 2024

Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the highly anticipated sequel Jolly LLB 3. The courtroom drama promises to outshine its predecessors as the scale and budget are higher. The movie will be a mix of humor, suspense, and timely social issues. The ingenious plot reunites both Jollys in the courtroom after a six-year hiatus, and fans can't wait to witness the clash of titans.

Aiming for a 2024 release

A source told Pinkvilla that the project will begin filming in February 2024. The source stated, "Subhash Kapoor has completed the screenplay and will kick off the pre-production at the end of this year. The third installment presents a clash between good and evil within the context of a courtroom." Saurabh Shukla will reprise his role as Judge Tripathi. The project will be bankrolled by Star Studios and slated for a 2024 release.

Duo to collaborate for 'Welcome 3,' too

In addition to Jolly LLB 3, the dynamic duo will join an all-star cast in Welcome to the Jungle, an adventure comedy slated for production in November 2023. With a Christmas 2024 release, this movie includes big names like Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani.

Share this timeline