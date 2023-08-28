#Gadar2, #DreamGirl2, others help Bollywood earn around Rs.800cr in August!

Written by Isha Sharma August 28, 2023 | 12:38 pm 2 min read

August has been a splendid month for Bollywood, particularly for sequels, since OMG 2, Gadar 2, and Dream Girl 2 were all released this month. Add to it Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (July 28 release but playing successfully in August), and the India nett. collections of these movies amount to a humungous Rs. 781.53cr. Collection figures are from trade tracker Sacnilk.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's nett. India collections stand at Rs. 148.79cr and it has been declared a hit. This includes its earnings between July 28-July 30 and the August collection (the major contributor to earnings). The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, and the family entertainer had opened to glowing reviews.

'Oh My God 2'

Despite an 'A' rating and some controversy pre-release, Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi-Yami Gautam Dhar's Oh My God 2 lived up to the legacy of its predecessor OMG—Oh My God! Directed by Amit Rai, it deals with the issue of the lack of sex education in schools and co-stars Arun Govil and Govind Namdev. OMG 2's collection stands at Rs. 135.08cr right now.

'Gadar 2'

The success of Gadar 2 fails to draw many parallels. A direct sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, it stars Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, Ameesha Patel as Sakeena, and Utkarsh Sharma as Jeete, among others. The project is backed by Zee Studios and directed by Anil Sharma. The film has an unshakeable hold on single screens and has minted Rs. 456.95cr!

'Dream Girl 2'

Studded with a dream star cast, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Karam/Pooja, while Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Seema Pahwa, Ananya Panday, and Vijay Raaz, among others, are seen in supporting roles. The film's earnings so far stand at Rs. 40.71cr and it will be unsurprising if it crosses the Rs. 100cr mark in the coming days.

Other notable recent releases

A couple of other films have also kept audiences engaged, such as Rajinikanth's Jailer and Hollywood movies such as Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Mission Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One. Notably, the last three were released in July but their demand was such that they found audiences in August, too. With Jawan and Salaar scheduled for September, more box office mayhem is on the way.

