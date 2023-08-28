#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Dream Girl 2' ends Ayushmann Khurrana's box office drought

Ayushmann Khurrana is back with a bang! The actor faced a tumultuous ride at the box office ever since the pandemic and now, the spiritual sequel of Dream Girl has put his career on the right track. The movie had a bumper opening at the box office and also received decent reviews from critics. It will be interesting to see the film's weekday collections.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial earned Rs. 16 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 40.71 crore in India. The comedy-drama opened to decent figures and is pitted against Gadar 2. The cast includes Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor.

