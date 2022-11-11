Entertainment

'An Action Hero' trailer: It's Ayushmann Khurrana vs Jaideep Ahlawat

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 11, 2022, 06:10 pm 2 min read

'An Action Hero' is set to be released on December 2

The trailer of An Action Hero starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat was dropped by the makers on Friday. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, An Action Hero is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Aanand L Rai. The film is set to hit the theaters on December 2 amid huge expectations. Read on to know the trailer highlights of the action flick.

Context Why does this story matter?

This film marks the first-ever actioner of Khurrana. Since he is known for opting films with story-heavy concepts, his movies never fail to make the headlines. Not to mention that his performances have always been exemplary. His films have also shined bright at the box office as have gone well with critics as well. So, all updates about his next films are grabbing attention.

Observation What does the trailer show?

The over-two-minute long video introduces Khurrana as a reel-life action hero, who finds himself in an action scene in his real life. Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays an important role, is seen chasing Khurrana for a good amount of time. The trailer also shows Khurrana meeting and greeting his fans on several occasions and establishing that he plays a well-known hero in the movie.

Details Trailer also shows Malaika Arora’s glimpse

Malaika Arora who is set to make a comeback with the movie makes a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer. She will be making a special appearance for a dance number. Interestingly, An Action Hero marks Khurrana and Rai's third collaboration. Neeraj Yadav has penned the screenplay. To note, director Iyer previously served as an assistant director for Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Zero.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer using the link here

Statement Khurrana called the film 'genre breaker'

Speaking about the movie, Khurrana said in an interview, "It is a genre breaker for me." "This film is about an extraordinary man in an ordinary situation. The emotion of revenge is an ordinary thing but if a superstar happens to be in that ordinary situation, how does he deal with it, is what the story is about," he added.