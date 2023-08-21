#BoxOfficeCollection: Abhishek Bachchan's 'Ghoomer' fails to create impact

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: Abhishek Bachchan's 'Ghoomer' fails to create impact

Written by Aikantik Bag August 21, 2023 | 11:22 am 1 min read

'Ghoomer' box office collection

Abhishek Bachchan is one of those actors in Bollywood who found his pitch quite late. The movie star had a tumultuous career until he took a break and now has emerged as a better actor. His recent release Ghoomer has received a decent response from critics and has been screened at film festivals. However, the box office collection has been quite underwhelming.

Disastrous opening weekend for the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the R Balki directorial earned Rs. 1.5 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 3.45 crore. The sports drama was not in the buzz and has been crushed by other Bollywood biggies at the box office. The cast includes Saiyami Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Nasir Khan, Guneet Sandhu, and Angad Bedi, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline