#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Oppenheimer' shows slight growth on weekdays

Written by Aikantik Bag August 10, 2023 | 11:13 am 1 min read

'Oppenheimer' box office collection

Christopher Nolan is a generation-defining filmmaker and over the years, he has produced some stellar work on celluloid. His recent release Oppenheimer is considered to be one of the best films of 2023 and the movie has been praised by critics and viewers. At the box office, it is quite decent and in India, the movie has been performing exceptionally well.

Crucial weekend lies ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Cillian Murphy-headlined film earned Rs. 1.43 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 117.93 crore in India. However, the film showed a slight growth on weekdays which is a good sign for the makers. The cast includes Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., and Rami Malek, among others.

