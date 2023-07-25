#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Oppenheimer's success streak continues in India

Written by Aikantik Bag July 25, 2023 | 11:51 am 1 min read

'Oppenheimer' box office collection

Oppenheimer has been the talk of the town. The movie has fallen behind Barbie in terms of global box office collection, but it is being touted as Christopher Nolan's finest work to date. However, the film is working like magic in India as the director enjoys a cult following among the cinephiles here. The Indian box office collection has been quite stable.

Surpassing the Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Cillian Murphy-headlined film minted Rs. 7 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 55.75 crore in India. Interestingly, the film passed the Monday test. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, and Rami Malek, among others. The movie received very good reviews from critics worldwide.

