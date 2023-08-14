Hrithik Roshan-led 'Fighter's' first look coming on Independence Day

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 14, 2023 | 05:24 pm 2 min read

First-look poster of 'Fighter' to be unveiled on Independence Day

For those eagerly anticipating updates about India's first aerial action film, Fighter—featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone—a significant revelation is on the horizon! Just a day ahead of the 77th Independence Day, the cast and creators of Fighter announced that a major unveiling is scheduled for Tuesday, i.e., August 15. They've called this celebration the "Spirit of Fighter," and we cannot contain our excitement.

Why does this story matter?

The buzz surrounding Roshan's upcoming actioner film Fighter is at an all-time high for several reasons. This project will mark Siddharth Anand's second Republic Day release, following the marvelous success of Pathaan—which hit theaters on January 25—and emerged as the top-grossing Hindi-language film in India. Further, Anand, earlier in an interview, revealed that they are exploring uncharted territories, previously "unseen in India."

What is the announcement all about?

To an already building anticipation for this high-octane action thriller, the makers and cast have further added to the excitement by revealing that an update will be unveiled on Tuesday at 10:00am. Roshan took to Twitter (X) to share this news, along with a patriotically-themed poster showcasing two fighter planes. Interestingly, this announcement aligns perfectly with the spirit of India's 77th Independence Day celebrations.

Take a look at the announcement post here

Here's everything you need to know about 'Fighter'

Helmed by Anand, Fighter is co-written by the director and Ramon Chibb—a former Indian Army officer, and it is backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. This project will mark the first-time on-screen pairing of Roshan and Padukone, and will also feature Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Talaz Aziz in pivotal roles. The film is slated to grace theaters on January 25, 2024.

Actors were allotted 120hrs to shoot the climax of 'Fighter'

It's noteworthy that Fighter marks the third collaboration between Roshan and Anand. The pair had previously teamed up for Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019). Fighter is also Anand's second collaboration with Padukone, after Pathaan. Notably, back in April, reports surfaced that the cast was allocated 120hrs to shoot the film's epic climax—which spans 25 minutes, standing out as a highlight of the movie.

