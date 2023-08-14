'Bigg Boss OTT': Finalist Abhishek Malhan falls ill, possibly hospitalized

Written by Isha Sharma August 14, 2023 | 03:54 pm 2 min read

Abhishek Malhan won't be performing during 'BB OTT' S02 finale

India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is inching toward its finale, which will take place on Monday night and stream on JioCinema. The show commenced on June 17 and was extended by a few weeks due to the outpouring of audience love. However, finalist Abhishek Malhan has fallen ill hours before the D-day, and won't be performing during the finale.

Sister Prerna Malhan updated his fans on Saturday

Malhan's sister and influencer Prerna Malhan took to her Twitter account on Saturday evening to update Abhishek's fans about his health. She wrote, "Just got to know Abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital. So, he won't be able to perform for y'all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season. Let's pray for his speedy recovery."

Here's the latest update on his health

These are the contestants in the finale race

Apart from Malhan, four other contestants are eyeing the BB OTT Season 2 trophy. These are dancer-social media influencer Manisha Rani, dentist-actor-face reader Bebika Dhurve, director-producer-actor Pooja Bhatt, and well-known YouTuber Elvish Yadav. Out of all these contestants, Yadav is considered Malhan's biggest competitor and has amassed a large fan following despite being a wild card entry on the show.

Malhan's journey in the 'BB' house

Malhan has remained a popular contestant right from the beginning of the show and has been praised on several occasions by host Salman Khan. From making concrete ties with co-contestants such as Rani and Yadav to his frequent brawls with Dhurve, to his active participation in all the tasks, he has played the game mostly right, winning the audience's hearts along the way.

Malhan's career, and claim to fame

Malhan is a graduate of DU's Delhi College of Arts and Commerce. He is popularly known as Fukra Insaan and his YouTube page currently has over 75L subscribers, while 5M people follow him on Instagram. Due to similarities in their content, he's also known as "Mr. Beast of India." He is the brother of Nischay Malhan, another YouTube personality who goes by Triggered Insaan.

