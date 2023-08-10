#BoxOfficeCollection: 'RRKPK' gains momentum on weekdays

Written by Aikantik Bag August 10, 2023 | 10:40 am 1 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' box office collection

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is definitely on a money-minting spree at the box office. The movie is stable on weekdays and is raking in huge chunks on weekends. The movie has already surpassed the Rs. 200 crore mark globally and is here to stay for a while. The Karan Johar directorial received rave reviews from critics too.

Aiming the Rs. 150 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Alia Bhatt-headlined film earned Rs. 4.1 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 117.78 crore. The stability on weekdays is a good sign for the makers. The cast includes Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, and Shabana Azmi, among others. The upcoming weekend will be crucial for the film.

