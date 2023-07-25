#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Barbie' barely passes the Monday test in India

Written by Aikantik Bag July 25, 2023 | 10:45 am 1 min read

Greta Gerwig is one of the most adept directors in the world and she proved her mettle again with the recently released fantasy comedy Barbie. The movie has been raking in a huge chunk of money globally and has surpassed its biggest competitor Oppenheimer. At the Indian box office, however, the scenario is different as the film is witnessing a slow rise in collection.

Crucial week ahead for the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Margot Robbie-headlined movie earned Rs. 2.5 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 21.15 crore in India. Considering its global collection, it is quite disappointing. The movie received rave reviews from critics. The cast includes Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferell, Emma Mackey, and John Cena, among others.

