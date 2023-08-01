Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' first look is out

Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' first look is out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 01, 2023 | 03:53 pm 1 min read

'Chandu Champion' first look is out

Kartik Aaryan is touted to be the next big thing in Bollywood and the actor is currently on the anvil of superstardom. His recent outing Satyaprem Ki Katha was a smash hit and currently, he is shooting for Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama Chandu Champion. Now, the actor has dropped the first look from the upcoming film and revealed the first schedule's wrap.

Cast and other details

Aaryan revealed that the first schedule has been shot in London. Aaryan dons the iconic India blazer with minor bruises on his face. Reportedly, it's a biopic on Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar. The movie's cast includes Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. Reportedly, a debutante actor has been roped in too. The project is slated for a July 2024 release.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline