#BoxOfficeCollection: Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' proves 'content is king'

Written by Aikantik Bag August 21, 2023 | 10:53 am 1 min read

'OMG 2' box office collection

Akshay Kumar was seeking a comeback at the box office and his recently released film OMG 2 was a much-needed breakthrough for the quintessential superstar. The movie has breached the Rs. 100 crore mark in its second weekend and is now aiming to attain greater heights. Interestingly, the movie received positive responses from critics and is being loved by viewers.

Impressive collection in second weekend

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Rai directorial earned Rs. 12.7 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 114.31 crore. The movie revolves around sex education in India. The cast includes Arun Govil, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam Dhar, among others. The social drama is pitted against Gadar 2 and it gave birth to the social media phenomenon of #OhMyGadar.

