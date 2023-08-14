'Operation Valentine': Varun Tej-led film to release on this date

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 14, 2023 | 02:27 pm 2 min read

Varun Tej's 'VT13' is now titled 'Operation Valentine'

Telugu superstar Varun Tej is gearing up for his Bollywood debut alongside former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar in Operation Valentine. Just a day before the 77th Independence Day, the makers announced the film's title with a brand new poster, along with the release date, December 8. From casting details to potential narrative, here's everything to know about the upcoming aerial action film.

Why does this story matter?

For those who may not be familiar, Tej, who made his debut in 2014, was most recently seen in F3: Fun and Frustration, where he co-starred with Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada. Apart from Operation Valentine, he is set to appear in Gandeevadhari Arjuna and Matka. On the other hand, Chhillar marked her acting debut in 2022 with Samrat Prithviraj, opposite Akshay Kumar.

'Operation Valentine' draws inspiration from real-life incidents

Taking to social media, Tej shared the first-look poster of the film, which showcased the Ghani actor in a serious demeanor, accompanied by explosive graphics. The caption on the post read, "Hear the roar of India as it echoes across the skies." This highly-anticipated upcoming film stands as an aerial action drama that pays tribute to India's resilience and derives inspiration from actual events.

Take a look at the poster here

Meet the team of 'Operation Valentine'

The film has been shot in both Hindi and Telugu languages and marks the directorial debut of ad filmmaker Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. Written by the troika of Singh Hada, Aamir Khan, and Siddharth Raj Kumar—the film will showcase Tej in the role of an IAF pilot, while Chhillar portrays a radar officer. Operation Valentine is backed by Sony Pictures International Productions.

Meanwhile, know more about 'Operation Valentine'

Operation Valentine is said to be a riveting edge-of-the-seat actioner that will portray the Indian Air Force heroes in their full glory. The film's core narrative reportedly revolves around the trials and tribulations faced by these valiant officers during one of India's most massive and intense aerial assaults. To note, Sony Pictures has also backed a similarly ambitious project titled Major in 2022.

