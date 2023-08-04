#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Oppenheimer' eyes another eventful weekend in India

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Oppenheimer' eyes another eventful weekend in India

Written by Aikantik Bag August 04, 2023 | 11:56 am 1 min read

Oppenheimer has been a monumental film of 2023 and certainly one of Christopher Nolan's best works. The movie received rave reviews, especially for Cillian Murphy's acting. The movie is pitted against Barbie at the global level and its overall collection has been quite good. In India, the film has been collecting quite well, owing to Nolan's massive fan following.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs. 2.4 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 102.7 crore in India. The biopic is set to rake in higher over the weekend. The cast includes Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek, among others. It is pitted against Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in India.

