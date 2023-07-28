#NewsBytesExclusive: Iqbal Khan hopes for 'Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai' sequel

Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: Iqbal Khan hopes for 'Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai' sequel

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 28, 2023 | 05:25 pm 3 min read

Mohammed Iqbal Khan also talked about how TV is creatively different from films or OTT

He started his acting career with Fun2shh...Dudes in the 10th Century but became every girl's heartthrob after playing Angad Khanna in Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai. As he completes two decades in the industry this year, actor Mohammed Iqbal Khan talks to NewsBytes about his journey so far, while expressing his wish for a reboot of Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai. Read our chat with him.

You're still loved for playing Angad. How does that feel?

There are five to six shows that are memorable to me, and Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai has been one of them. It is a show that actually started it off for me. It's close to my heart and will always be special. I hope we reprise the show. Times have changed, and I think that there can be a 40-year-old Angad.

What response are you getting for Dev in #NaUmraKiSeemaHo?

We've got some unbelievable responses for it, especially the first 200 episodes. I've had people coming to me to say that the show has given them a message for life, and a certain kind of light when they've been in darkness. I see a lot of older women in their 80s-90s, who said that this is the first thing they watch in the morning.

How do you look at your career graph?

When I look at myself, I realize that when I'm walking on the right path, my performance is better. By better I don't mean success; I evaluate success in a very different way. For me, monetary success is important but not the primary driving force. Success for me is something that makes you content, you're happy with your work, and when you're keeping healthy.

Films, TV, OTT - the similarities and differences?

Everything shooting-wise is almost the same thing. Everyone's shooting for 10-12 hours. In films or OTT, there's a much larger amount of freedom when it comes to artists (writers, directors, actors, etc). They get more creative freedom. Television is a little constrictive that way; it still has lots of dos and don'ts because it's looked at as a family viewing medium, which is fine.

Tell us how boarding schools changed your life

In my time, boarding schools made you independent and secular. There was no class difference. In The Lawrence School, Sanawar, or Pinegrove School, Dharampur, we didn't wear home clothes in school but only different uniforms. Nobody knew who had how much money. Even when we went to the tuck shop, everyone would get the same money to spend. There was no showing off, whatsoever.

When did you realize you wanted to become an actor?

The acting bug bit me back in the school days when I used to participate in dramas. When our school was celebrating its 150th Foundation Day, we performed an English skit called Karna - The Son of Surya, based on Mrityunjay. In that, I played Karna. That is when I realized that I like acting and that I should take it forward.

Your future plans? Are you willing to direct or write?

I don't look at things in that manner anymore wherein I am constantly thinking about what next. I don't rattle my brains anymore thinking and worrying about the future. I simply believe in giving the best of my abilities. Yes, I do write sometimes, and hopefully, by God's will, I will definitely be taking it up professionally at some point in life.

Share this timeline