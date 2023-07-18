Tamil actor Abbas worked as a mechanic after quitting films

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 18, 2023 | 06:47 pm 3 min read

Former actor Abbas opens up about his reasons for exiting Tamil film industry

An actor's journey is a wild rollercoaster ride—filled with heightened success and periods of decline. One such actor who has gone through this is Abbas—once celebrated as a beloved romantic hero in Tamil cinema. After serving in the industry for nine years, Abbas stepped away from the limelight. In a candid interview, he reflected on his reasons for exiting the industry.

Why does this story matter?

Abbas, known for his appearances in several blockbuster hits like Padayappa (1999), Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000), Hey Ram (2000), Aanandham (2001), and Minnale (2001), swiftly rose to heartthrob status before encountering a decline in his career. Surprisingly, within a mere nine years, the actor's career trajectory took an unexpected turn and he transitioned from starring in lead roles to taking on supporting characters.

Abbas left the film industry due to financial reasons

Opening up about his decision to leave the industry, Abbas revealed that a series of box office failures left him financially destitute. The actor said, "I was unable to afford even basic necessities like rent or cigarettes. Initially, my pride prevented me from seeking alternative employment." The actor added that he eventually left films because "I wasn't enjoying my work. I got bored."

Abbas on facing bankruptcy and doing odd jobs for survival

Abbas eventually shifted to New Zealand, where he faced bankruptcy on four separate occasions. The actor mentioned, "In order to provide for my family, I worked as a bike mechanic and drove taxis in New Zealand." Further in the interview, Abbas revealed that he had never aspired to become an actor initially but he experienced unbelievable fame following the release of Kadhal Desam.

Abbas opened up about having suicidal tendencies as a teenager

Abbas revealed that during COVID-19, he assisted fans struggling with thoughts of suicide. "I, too, have experienced these feelings firsthand," shared Abbas while recalling how he contemplated taking his own life after failing the 10th grade and how those feelings intensified with the departure of his then-girlfriend. But, considering the well-being of another individual, he refrained from stepping in front of a speeding vehicle.

Heard rumors of my visit to a mental hospital: Abbas

When asked about his decision to return to the spotlight, Abbas expressed, "I frequently receive calls from fans enquiring about my potential comeback or expressing concerns about my well-being. Some have even mentioned hearing rumors of my visit to a mental hospital or my passing." "Now that I have returned to India, it's best to address these matters and clear up any misunderstandings."

