Entertainment

Roles that made Dhanush Tamil cinema's 'wonder boy'

Roles that made Dhanush Tamil cinema's 'wonder boy'

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 10, 2023, 11:45 am 2 min read

A look at roles that shaped Dhanush's career

Over the years, Dhanush has become the preferred choice of filmmakers in the Tamil film industry. He easily molds himself into any character, proving that he is one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema. As he completes 21 years in the industry today, let's take a look at the emotionally challenging and unconventional roles that shaped his career.

'Asuran'

Based on the Kilvenmani massacre of 1968, the periodical action drama is a title helmed by Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran. Apart from Dhanush in the lead, it also starred Manju Warrier, who made her Tamil debut with this movie. Dhanush essayed the role of Sivasaami while Warrier played his wife. Asuran bagged him a National Award in the Best Actor category.

'Aadukalam'

Much before Asuran, Vetrimaaran had cast Dhanush as the lead for his film Aadukalam, which was released in 2011. It was the Tamil debut for Taapsee Pannu, much before she entered the Hindi film industry. Aadukalam bagged multiple nominations at the National Film Awards, of which it won at least six, including Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Film.

'Pudhu Pettai'

When it was first released in 2006, Pudhu Pettai opened to mixed reviews and decent numbers at the box office. However, it later became a cult classic. This crime actioner is one of the most emotionally challenging projects of Dhanush. It showed him as a slum-dwelling student who grows up to become one of the most dreaded gangsters in Chennai for his own survival.

'Kaadhal Kondein'

The 2003 film is considered a breakthrough movie in Dhanush's career which featured him as an orphan kid raised by a church's Father. He is a genius and an introvert who seeks admission to engineering based on his merit. In this romantic psychological thriller, Dhanush showcased a whirlpool of emotions. His performance made him join the A-list of Tamil cinema's lead actors.

'Velaiilla Pattadhari'

Velaiilla Pattadhari or VIP is the directorial debut of Velraj. It was released in 2014, showcasing Dhanush as a youth who struggled to find employment for four years. The film is based on the various obstacles that Dhanush's character faced before and after his employment. It starred Amala Paul as the female lead. A sequel to it was released in 2017 by Soundarya Rajinikanth.