Abhishek Bachchan shines in R Balki's 'Ghoomer' trailer

Written by Aikantik Bag August 04, 2023 | 01:34 pm 1 min read

'Ghoomer' trailer is out

Abhishek Bachchan 2.0 has been a revelation for Indian cinephiles and the recently released trailer of Ghoomer is just another testament to the same. The upcoming sports drama has been in the buzz for some time and is slated to premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM 2023) in August. The trailer promises a beautiful ode to athletes with disabilities.

Story, cast, and release date of the film

The story revolves around a woman who loses her right arm in a tragic accident and yet fulfills her dream of becoming a successful cricketer. Saiyami Kher dons the cricketer's role whereas Bachchan plays the role of her coach. The cast includes Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, Amitabh Bachchan, and Bishan Singh Bedi, among others. The R Balki directorial is slated for August 18 release.

