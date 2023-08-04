When and where to watch 'Barbie' on OTT in India

Entertainment

When and where to watch 'Barbie' on OTT in India

Written by Aikantik Bag August 04, 2023 | 01:14 pm 1 min read

'Barbie' OTT release details are out

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has become a global phenomenon and fans are going crazy. The film has been a global blockbuster and is on a money-minting spree. The movie is naturally one of the most anticipated films on OTT and now the makers have revealed its potential OTT release date. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav revealed that Barbie will be arriving this fall.

The anticipation regarding the OTT release is high

Though the makers have not revealed an exact date, it is expected to premiere in September 2023 on Max. In India, HBO content is available on JioCinema, hence fans can expect the fantasy comedy premiering on the new OTT platform. However, some reports suggest that the film might be available on Netflix too. Fans will be super excited either way.

'Barbie' in a nutshell

Barbie is one of the most talked about films in the town for its commentary on socio-economic strata. The movie has received rave reviews from critics and viewers. It also gave birth to the social media phenomenon of Barbenheimer—as the film clashed with Oppenheimer. It is headlined by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The cast includes Simu Liu and Dua Lipa, among others.

Share this timeline