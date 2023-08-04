OTT: Babil Khan-Juhi Chawla's 'Friday Night Plan' release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 04, 2023 | 12:29 pm 1 min read

'Friday Night Plan' release date is out

The young adult genre is not much explored in India and finally, with the advent of OTT, Indians are getting new stories based on the youth. The OTT giant Netflix announced its upcoming film titled Friday Night Plan headlined by Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan. The movie also stars the effervescent Juhi Chawla in a pivotal role. The movie premieres on September 1.

Story and crew of the film

The makers released an announcement teaser on Friday, and the story revolves around two siblings—one, a nerd and another a mischievous fellow—being unsupervised and their plans for a Friday night. The project is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Kassim Jagmagia under the Excel Entertainment banner. The movie is being directed by Excel Entertainment's longtime collaborator Vatsal Neelakantan.

