When is 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S03 releasing

Entertainment

When is 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S03 releasing

Written by Aikantik Bag August 04, 2023 | 12:13 pm 1 min read

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 is happening

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a coming-of-age teen romantic drama that is currently running its second season and has become a viewers' favorite. Amid the anticipation for Season 3, the makers have finally renewed the series for another season. Though nothing has been confirmed officially, going by the pattern, the third season is slated for a July 2024 release.

Plotline and cast of the series

Reportedly, the new season will have 10 episodes, unlike the first two seasons. The series is based on Jenny Han's book of the same name. It revolves around a love triangle involving two brothers. The cast includes Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, and Alfredo Narciso, among others. The series is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline