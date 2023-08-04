#BoxOfficeCollection: 'RRKPK' is on a rocking and running spree

Written by Aikantik Bag August 04, 2023 | 11:00 am 1 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' box office collection

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has shattered the murmurs of "rom-com is dead in Bollywood" and proved that a good story will always be appreciated by viewers. Karan Johar is being praised for his mature filmmaking and the movie is stable at the box office. On weekdays, it has been steady and expects to increase its collection over the weekend.

Touted to surpass Rs. 100 crore mark over the weekend

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the romantic comedy earned Rs. 6.25 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 73.37 crore in India. The film is headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and it marks the latter's comeback at the box office. The cast includes Churni Ganguly, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, among others.

