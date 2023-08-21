'Dream Girl 2, 'Goldfish': Movies hitting theaters this week

'Dream Girl 2, 'Goldfish': Movies hitting theaters this week

Written by Isha Sharma August 21, 2023

Check out the films releasing this week

August has been a significant month for Indian cinema, with Gadar 2 surpassing all expectations and becoming a blockbuster, and OMG 2 entering the Rs. 100cr club despite its 'A' rating. Rajinikanth's Jailer, too, roared at the box office this month. If you're done watching these, this week has not just one but four major movies lined up for release. Take a look.

'King of Kotha' (August 24)

Dulquer Salmaan is ready to set screens on fire with King of Kotha, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Helmed by debutant director Abhilash Joshiy, it also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gokul Suresh, Prasanna, and Shabeer Kallarakkal. Salmaan is also one of the producers, while Nimish Ravi and Shyam Sasidharan have handled the cinematography and editing, respectively.

'Dream Girl 2' (August 25)

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, Dream Girl 2 is the spiritual successor to 2019's superhit Dream Girl. The cast ensemble features Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa. Kapoor, Raaz, Banerjee, and Singh were a part of Dream Girl, too.

'Akelli' (August 25)

Nushrratt Bharuccha headlines the thriller drama Akelli. Directed by Pranay Meshram, it also stars Nishant Dahiya, Rajesh Jais, and Amir Boutrous. It will follow Jyoti, an Indian woman who takes up a job in war-torn Iraq﻿, only to find herself trapped in a war zone, fighting for her life and the lives of other women. Mesham, Gunjan Saxena﻿, and Ayush Tiwari have penned it.

'Goldfish' (August 25)

Kalki Kanmani and Deepti Naval have teamed up for Pushan Kripalani's Goldfish, which deals with the relationship between a young woman and her mother, who is struggling with dementia. Written by Kripalani and Arghya Lahiri, it is presented by filmmaker and Kanmani's ex-husband Anurag Kashyap. The supporting cast includes Rajit Kapur, Bharti Patel, Gordon Warnecke, Noa Bodner, and Ravin J Ganatra, among others.

