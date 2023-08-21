#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Gadar 2' grows by folds over the weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag August 21, 2023 | 10:05 am 1 min read

Gadar 2 has become a phenomenon and has become the biggest blockbuster of Sunny Deol's career. The film is reaching newer heights day by day and the grand sequel witnessed a monumental second weekend. The movie has surpassed the Rs. 350 crore mark with ease and is marching toward the Rs. 400 crore mark. However, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs. 41 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 377.2 crore in India. The film is working like magic in the mass belts of India i.e. tier-II and tier-III cities. The cast includes Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

