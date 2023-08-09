#BoxOfficeCollection: 'RRKPK' shows surprising growth on weekday

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'RRKPK' shows surprising growth on weekday

Written by Aikantik Bag August 09, 2023 | 10:30 am 1 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' box office collection

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is definitely one of the most unique yet typical Bollywood rom-coms. Karan Johar has outdone himself and the film has been loved by viewers across the spectrum. The box office collection has been quite good and now, the film is growing on weekdays. This is a crucial week for the film's box office.

Crucial week for the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Alia Bhatt-headlined film earned Rs. 4.5 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 113.88 crore. The movie received rave reviews from critics and is touted to be Johar's best to date. This also marks Ranveer Singh's comeback at the box office after a string of flops. The cast includes Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline