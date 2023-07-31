'Dream Girl 2' teaser: Ayushmann as Pooja is here!

'Dream Girl 2' teaser: Ayushmann as Pooja is here!

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 31, 2023 | 06:56 pm 2 min read

'Dream Girl 2': Teaser is out

A teaser clip of the upcoming Bollywood film Dream Girl 2 is out ahead of the trailer release and fans can't keep calm! The trailer of the Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer is scheduled to release on Tuesday (August 2) and the film is set to hit the theaters on August 25. Khurrana also unveiled Panday's first look today before the teaser release.

What did 'Dream Girl 2' teaser show?

The teaser features a glimpse of Khurrana slaying in a red shimmery saree paired with a monotone full-sleeve blouse. Khurrana is seen putting the pallu in one sequence and walking in another. "Everyone's Dream Girl is back! Trailer out tomorrow. #25AugustHogaMast #DreamGirl2 in Cinemas on 25th August," wrote Balaji Motion Pictures as they dropped the teaser on social media on Monday.

Earlier, promotional video featuring Panday and Chunky Panday was released

Just a few days ago, Panday, along with her father actor Chunky Panday, dropped a hilarious teaser video announcing that she is a part of the film. In the video, Panday was seen complaining to her father about Dream Girl 2 being her film and not Pooja's (Khurrana). She asks her father to call the makers and then ends up calling Pooja.

About 'Dream Girl 2'

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures, it is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl starring Khurrana as a cross-gender actor. It also stars an ensemble cast of Khurrana and Panday along with Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa.

'Dream Girl' was a smash hit at box office

Dream Girl starred Khurrana, and Nushrratt Bharuccha along with Kapoor, Singh, Raaz, and Banerjee. The film received a mixed response from critics for its not-so-good humor and for being confusing. But it received praise from audiences. Dream Girl was a blockbuster at the box office and entered the Rs. 100 crore club. It went on to make an estimated Rs. 200.8 crore.

