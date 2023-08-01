Taapsee Pannu birthday special: Top non-Bollywood films

Taapsee Pannu birthday special: Top non-Bollywood films

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 01, 2023 | 04:10 am

Taapsee Pannu's birthday: Top non-Bollywood films of the actor

Taapsee Pannu, the self-made actor who began her career in the Telugu film industry and then established herself as a leading star in Bollywood, turned 36 today (August 1). The actor who never feared speaking her mind, time and again has proved her talent in all the industries she has worked in, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Check out her best non-Bollywood works.

'Game Over'

When talking about Pannu's career's best performances, you can't leave out the 2019 Tamil psychological thriller film Game Over. Pannu portrayed the character of a game designer who battles PTSD and uses a wheelchair. She has to defend herself and her home from some mysterious intruders. During the shooting, she had to be in a wheelchair for 12 hours daily for 25 days.

'Neevevaro'

The 2018 Telugu action thriller film Neevevaro is one of the rare films that shows Pannu playing the role of an antagonist. Neevavaro unfolds a series of unexpected events when a restaurant guest vanishes after falling in love with the owner, a blind chef. It is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film Adhe Kangal and stars Aadhi, Ritika Singh, and Pannu.

'Anando Brahma'

While simultaneously performing serious roles in films like The Ghazi Attack and Naam Shabana in Bollywood in 2017, Pannu played the role of a ghost in the Telugu horror comedy film Anando Brahma the same year. It received positive reviews and was remade in several languages and inspired a Pakistani film as well. The film stars Pannu, Srinivas Reddy, Shakalaka Shankar, and Vennela Kishore.

'Aadukalam'

The 2011 Tamil drama film Aadukalam starring Pannu and Dhanush in the lead roles went on to win as many as six National Awards. The film marked Pannu's debut in the Tamil film industry in which she proved that she is here to stay. She played the role of an Anglo-Indian girl who falls in love with a rural man played by Dhanush.

'The Ghazi Attack'

Besides Pink, Pannu gained prominence in Bollywood with the 2017 Telugu war film The Ghazi Attack which was simultaneously shot in Hindi. It stars Pannu, Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni, and Satya Dev. Inspired by the real-life mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, it follows a Pakistani submarine, Ghazi, that plans to secretly attack the Vizag port.

