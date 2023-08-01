Jason Momoa's birthday: Top roles that are not Aquaman

Jason Momoa's birthday: Top roles that are not Aquaman

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 01, 2023

Jason Momoa's birthday: Top roles of the actor

Jason Momoa, the American actor most popular and loved for his role as the DC character Aquaman, turned 44 today (August 1). Momoa has starred in over 25 films and over 15 television serials and web series throughout his career since his debut in 1999. On his birthday, let's take a look at some of his best roles other than that of Aquaman.

'Game of Thrones'

Momoa has received immense praise for his roles as Khal Drogo in the popular HBO American fantasy drama series Game of Thrones, an adaptation of George RR Martin's fantasy novel series A Song of Ice and Fire. Drogo is one of the formidable khals, or warlords of the Dothraki, who are horse-riding tribal people living in the steppes beyond the Free Cities.

'Baywatch: Hawaii'

Momoa debuted as an actor in the role of Jason Ioane on the American action drama series Baywatch: Hawaii (1999-2001) which ran through 11 seasons. Based on a team of lifeguards who patrol the beaches of Los Angeles County, California, and Hawaii, it follows their work and interpersonal relationships as well as the dangers related to their activities including earthquakes and shark attacks.

'Dune'

Momoa played Duncan Idaho in the 2021 epic science fiction film Dune starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Oscar Isaac, among several others. Set in the distant future, Dune is the first of a two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel of the same name. It follows Paul Atreides as his aristocratic family gets drawn into a conflict over a dangerous and hostile desert planet.

'See'

Starring Momoa and Alfre Woodard in leading roles, the sci-fi Apple+ series See is set in a post-apocalyptic dystopia. The series is set in a distant future when humans have lost their sense of sight, which is now considered to be a myth. It unfolds what follows after a set of twins are born with sight in a mountain tribe.

'Braven'

Momoa played the lead role of Braven in the 2018 Canadian action thriller film of the same name. Braven also stars Garret Dillahunt, Stephen Lang, Jill Wagner, and Brendan Fletcher. Based on the story by Mike Nilon and scripted by Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, the film follows a logger who protects his family from a deadly gang of drug dealers.

