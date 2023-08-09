Mahesh Babu's birthday special: 5 highest-grossing films of Telugu superstar

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 09, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Mahesh Babu's birthday: Top highest-grossing films

Mahesh Babu, one of the most popular Telugu actors, a leading producer and philanthropist, turned 48 on Wednesday (August 9). Babu, the son of veteran Telugu actor Krishna, made his debut as a child actor in 1979 and acted in eight other films, before debuting as the lead in 1999. On his birthday, check out his five highest-grossing films.

'Sarileru Neekevvaru'

Starring Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, and Vijayashanti, the 2020 Telugu action comedy film Sarileru Neekevvaru collected an estimated Rs. 221.7 crore at the box office worldwide. Made on a budget of Rs. 75 crore, it follows an army major sent to see the family of a wounded colleague. He ends up in a fight with a dishonest minister who is out to get the family.

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

The 2022 Telugu action drama film Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars Babu, Keerthy Suresh, and Samuthirakani in the lead. With a collection of Rs. 195.8 crore approximately, the film is Babu's second highest-grossing film. After being duped by the woman he loves, a finance agent from the US travels to India to collect his money from her father, a rich and powerful MP and industrialist.

'Maharshi'

The National Award-winning 2019 Telugu action drama film Maharshi stars Babu, Pooja Hegde, and Allari Naresh. One of the highest-grossing Telugu films and the third highest-grossing film of the year, Maharshi, earned Rs. 176 crore worldwide. Directed by Vamsi Paidipally, Maharshi revolves around a billionaire businessman who returns to his own country and becomes a messiah of the underprivileged and oppressed farmers there.

'Srimanthudu'

Starring Babu, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Rajendra Prasad, the 2015 Telugu action drama film Srimanthudu collected Rs. 153 crore at the global box office. Srimanthudu focuses on Harsha Vardhan (Babu) who is rich and possesses everything but still feels as though something is lacking from his life. He adopts a hamlet in an effort to transform the villagers to fill the void.

'Bharath Ane Nenu'

Marking Kiara Advani's Telugu debut, the 2018 political drama film Bharath Ane Nenu starring Babu earned an estimated Rs. 102.3 crore at the box office worldwide. The film follows Bharat, a recent graduate without any political experience, who succeeds his deceased father as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (pre-division), and faces challenges as he tries to transform society.

