'Train to Busan,' 'Hellbound': Most terrifying Korean horror dramas, films

Entertainment

'Train to Busan,' 'Hellbound': Most terrifying Korean horror dramas, films

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 09, 2023 | 02:10 am 3 min read

Explore best Korean horror dramas, films

The global recognition and critical acclaim of the 2021 survival-thriller drama Squid Game introduced a diverse array of genres in South Korean dramas and films to audiences worldwide. Without a doubt, Korea has also excelled in spine-chilling horror content, making it a must-watch for horror fans. If you're eager to explore the best horror-themed Korean dramas and films, this hand-picked list is for you!

'Train to Busan,' 'I Saw the Devil'

Gong Yoo-led 2016 film Train to Busan is an internationally renowned K-horror masterpiece. Set on a train journey amidst a zombie outbreak, the film goes beyond horror, delving into deep emotions. Another must-watch horror gem is the 2010 film, I Saw the Devil—directed by Kim Jee-woon—and written by Park Hoon-jung. This film is perfect for those who enjoy revenge tales served with fiery rage.

'Hellbound,' 'Sweet Home'

If you're looking for a dark drama, then Netflix's Hellbound is for you! Released in 2021, the series—is based on director Yeon Sang-ho's own eponymous webtoon—revolves around supernatural creatures that out-of-nowhere appear to condemn people to hell. Another Netflix series that you can add to your watchlist is Sweet Home (2020)—an apocalyptic horror show that showcases gorefest when humans turn into savage monsters.

'All Of Us Are Dead,' 'Goedam'

There's no denying that Korea has a strong affinity for zombies- with several films and dramas centered around brain-thirsty zombie outbreaks. One recent addition to this list is All Of Us Are Dead—a coming-of-age zombie series—set in a high school. For more thrills, one can watch Goedam (2020)—a chilling drama anthology series that you'll regret watching in the dark! Stream both shows on Netflix.

'Strangers From Hell,' 'Kingdom'

In the realm of bone-chilling thrillers, the 2019 drama Strangers From Hell, perfectly highlights how humans can be more "fearsome than ghosts and monsters." It featured Lee Dong-wook and Im Si-wan in the lead roles. The same year brought us another gripping true-blue horror TV series titled Kingdom, directed by Kim Seong-hun. This refreshing series seamlessly blends period political drama with terrifying zombie outbreaks.

'The Closet,' 'The Medium'

For a thrill and scare, don't miss The Closet (2020) and The Medium (2021). In The Closet, a father's attempt to rebuild his life with his daughter takes a chilling turn after his wife's death. Meanwhile, The Medium—a Thai and Korean mockumentary—is a must-watch for true horror fans. This film will not only scare you but might keep you awake for nights to come.

Share this timeline