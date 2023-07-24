OTT: Revathi-Nandita Das to star in Shonali Bose's 'Notorious Girls'

Entertainment

OTT: Revathi-Nandita Das to star in Shonali Bose's 'Notorious Girls'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 24, 2023 | 03:57 pm 1 min read

'Notorious Girls' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Pritish Nandy Communications is known for bankrolling world-class content over the years. They have also made a strong foothold in the OTT sphere. Now, reports are rife that the production house is set to bankroll another women-led series titled Notorious Girls. The series will premiere on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video in 2024 and is currently in the production stage.

The series is currently in production

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "It's a college story revolving around friendships among youngsters. Many new girls are being launched with this show." The show will be helmed by Shonali Bose and it also stars Simran, Revathi, and Nandita Das. Currently, the series is being shot at the prestigious Miranda House, Delhi University.

This marks Bose's first web series

The source revealed that the current schedule will be wrapped in a week and it will next be shot in Mumbai. Reportedly, the young adult series is set against a campus background. Given Bose's track record, it will be interesting to see her exploring the web-series arena for the first time. This series is another addition to the power-packed slate of the OTT platform.

Share this timeline