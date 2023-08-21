Happy birthday, Kanika Kapoor: Her chartbuster songs besides 'Baby Doll'

Written by Isha Sharma August 21, 2023

Singer Kanika Kapoor entered the Hindi music space with a resounding bang in 2014 with her chartbuster song Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2. This was followed by a series of songs brimming with infectious energy and a certain kind of intensity that only she could lend to a song. On her birthday on Monday, we look at some of her most popular tracks.

'Da Da Dasse' from 'Udta Punjab' (2016)

While most of Kapoor's success may have poured in through party tracks one can instantly tap their feet to, with Udta Punjab's Da Da Dasse, Kapoor proved that she could master songs in other genres just as effortlessly. Written by Shellee and composed by Amit Trivedi, Da Da Dasse is a brooding exploration of fear and the physically taxing journey of withdrawal from drugs.

'Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega' from 'Pushpa' (2021)

Indravathi Chauhan's Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava (Telugu) from Pushpa was already a rage, but it further seeped into North India when Kapoor sang its Hindi version—Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega—with lyrics penned by Raqueeb Alam. The essence—criticizing the male gaze—remained the same in both instantly catchy numbers. It was composed by Devi Sri Prasad and featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun.

'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan' from 'Roy' (2015)

The popularity generated by Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan from Roy is almost the same as that of Baby Doll. After all, the composers are the same: Meet Bros Anjjan. Not only did it add one more hit to Kapoor's discography, but it also became one of the movie's defining factors. Even today, Roy is remembered more due to its soundtrack than the actual film itself.

'Lovely' from 'Happy New Year' (2014)

Deepika Padukone flexing her dancing skills, her long hair flowing gorgeously, Vishal-Sheykhar's signature music tailor-made for quintessential Bollywood films, and Kapoor singing Kumaar's lyrics—there was no scope for errors in Lovely here! Fateh Doe, Ravindra Upadhyay, and Miraya Varma were her co-singers. Considering Padukone's character Mohini played a dancer in the film, this song was evidently consequential for her character.

