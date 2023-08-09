Mohit Raina's rugged avatar in 'The Freelancer' trailer looks promising

Entertainment

Mohit Raina's rugged avatar in 'The Freelancer' trailer looks promising

Written by Aikantik Bag August 09, 2023 | 05:29 pm 1 min read

'The Freelancer' trailer is out

Neeraj Pandey has created a niche of his own in Bollywood. The producer is now gearing up for his upcoming action-thriller web series titled The Freelancer. The makers released the trailer and it seems worth the hype. It has every ingredient of a thriller—drama, pace, and action—in the right amount. The series is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Release date and other details

The series will premiere on September 1 and it showcases Mohit Raina in a never seen before avatar. The actor looks intense, rugged, and ready to enter the world of action. Anupam Kher also stars in the series. The project is helmed by Bhav Dhulia and the story is based on Shirish Thorat's book A Ticket to Syria.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline