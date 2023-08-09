#NewsBytesExclusive: Sarath Kumar talks about 'Por Thozhil's success, its sequel

Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: Sarath Kumar talks about 'Por Thozhil's success, its sequel

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 09, 2023 | 05:26 pm 4 min read

Before 'Por Thozhil,' the actor was recently seen in Vijay's 'Varisu' and Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' franchise

Actor-turned-politician R Sarath Kumar is riding high on the success of his last release Por Thozhil, co-starring Ashok Selvan. The film, which has done wonders at the box office, is set to release on SonyLIV on Friday. Ahead of it, the veteran Tamil actor hinted that the work on the film's sequel might begin by August 2024. Read our exclusive chat with him.

How do you feel about 'Por Thozhil's success?

It is a happy moment for all of us. I feel happy that it has done so well and has become a blockbuster throughout the world, I would say. In Kerala and Karnataka also it has performed well. It has surpassed all the expectations that we had. The audience hasn't only accepted it wholeheartedly but has owned the film.

Tease a little about the sequel of 'Por Thozhil'

Yes, the film is being developed as a franchise. Vignesh Raja (the film's director) will be writing it. I think he will be doing another film before he starts working on the second part. He already has thoughts about the sequel. He told me that August next year is when he will start working on the sequel of Por Thozhil.

Even at 69, what keeps you going?

As long as you keep yourself healthy, mentally and physically, you can do things and achieve everything. This (acting) is my profession; it's my bread and butter. I enjoy my work. I was told that I made a comeback, but I never went anywhere. I simply took a sabbatical. I'm back and I'm happy that I'm still relevant and people love me the same.

'Varisu,' 'Ponniyin Selvan'-did working in these give you younger audience?

I'm definitely catering to the 2000s and the '90s kids. The new generation is watching me, and many people who hadn't seen my films are seeing me now. When I did Varisu, Vijay's fans who may not have seen my work, started seeing it. Those (kids) who saw Kanchana, call me Kanchana uncle. Doing the Ponniyin Selvan franchise also gave me a different audience.

How was it working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on 'PS'?

She's a very dedicated and disciplined actor. She knew her lines and narrated them nicely. Once, at a function, I saw Amitabh (Bachchan) Ji get up and ask my wife, "Radhika Ji, kaise ho?" He's very humble. All of them are the same. When (Rai Bachchan) first met me on the sets, she said, "Abhishek (Bachchan) wanted me to say hello to you."

What changes have you seen in the industry over decades?

There are loads of changes that have happened over these four decades. As far as India is concerned, we have become a global industry. Every movie - whether from North, East, South, or West, and every Indian actor, is being watched by audiences across the globe. That is something that is interesting for all the industries in the country.

Tell us about your sabbatical days

I was with the people; it was a sabbatical I took for my political career. Whether it was with the fans or others, I was always interacting with people. Going into politics was an extension of my social life. But then I was missing my profession and making money; so I felt I should get back to films.

Have fans become more sensitive about their favorite actors?

There's a lot of idol (star) worship in Tamil Nadu's film world. The audience has their idols whom they worship. If something goes wrong or someone makes a statement against their idol, the audience reacts in a big way. The idols are not fighting but the fans are, and they should get over it. We need to support the industry in a bigger way.

Share this timeline