Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari begins filming debut web-series, 'Faadu,' for SonyLIV

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 17, 2021, 11:20 am

'Faadu' is about love between individuals of different schools of thought

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who had helmed the hit love triangle, Bareilly Ki Barfi starring Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Kriti Sanon, has started shooting for her debut web series. The SonyLIV venture, titled Faadu, stars Special OPS (2020) fame Saiyami Kher and Pavail Gulati from Thappad. Faadu has been touted as an unusual, "poetic love story" between two individuals of different thought processes.

Significance

Why does this story matter?

Just before this series, Tiwari had directed Break Point for ZEE5, along with her husband Nitesh Tiwari. The docu-series focused on tennis champions Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi and was the first-ever directorial of the Tiwaris. It managed to make an impact, as does most of her outings. Tiwari's knack to bring out impactful content in a simplistic manner might also get reflected in Faadu.

Information

The series might carry an old school charm

Though the team announced the project launch, they did not specifically say if the shooting has started. However, LetsOTT Global, a reliable source of OTT news, shared that the series' filming has commenced. The platform used a black and white picture of the filmmaker along with Kher and Gulati in their post. The photo hinted at an old-school charm that the series might carry.

Twitter Post

You can check the tweet here

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari starts shooting #Faadu for SonyLIV! https://t.co/dfhTuiIZFK — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) November 15, 2021

Details

Composer Santhosh Narayanan marks his debut in Hindi entertainment industry

Backed by Studio Next Productions, the series has been written by famous playwright-director Saumya Joshi. Interestingly, ace music composer Santhosh Narayanan would make his debut in Hindi entertainment industry with Faadu. Narayanan is known for his music in Rajinikanth-starter Kaala among others and is a renowned composer and musician in the Tamil film industry. He had made his debut in Attakathi, a 2012 release.

Quote

'Wanted to tell a story that will challenge my brain'

About Faadu, Tiwari had said in an interview earlier that she "wanted to tell a unique story that will challenge my brain, allow me to dive deeper into building new dimensions of characters, paving a new grammar of storytelling for a new-age audience." "I am looking forward to debut with SonyLIV who are always finding innovative ways to set a world-class benchmark," she concluded.