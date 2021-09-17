'Bromance to breakup': 'Breakpoint' premieres on ZEE5 on October 1

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 17, 2021, 09:00 pm

The highly-anticipated documentary series on tennis champions Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, Breakpoint, finally has a release date. The docu-drama, helmed by filmmaker couple Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, will land on ZEE5 on October 1, Bhupathi announced earlier today. Also, makers dropped the first trailer of the project that captures the sportsmen's life from their "bromance to breakup." Here's a trailer breakdown.

Bhupathi would do it all over again, Paes not

Taking to his social media handle, Bhupathi wrote, "Would I do it all over again? Yes. #Breakpoint, the untold story of LP & me. Premieres 1st October on #ZEE5 #BromanceToBreakup" Interestingly, Paes shared the trailer, writing, "Would I do it all over again? No." Understandably, we are going to get some definite answers about their differences and eventual fallout from the show.

Their charisma electrified the tennis court, but their chemistry off court kept them from becoming the greatest doubles champions in Tennis. #Breakpoint - The untold story of Mahesh Bhupathi Leander Paes premieres on 1st October only on #ZEE5 #BromanceToBreakup pic.twitter.com/73WRzH8j1Y — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) September 17, 2021

It's going to be high on tension and drama

Now coming to the trailer, the two-minute-long clip shows just how magical the pair of Paes-Bhupathi was on the court. Rivals feared them, fellow Indian players worshipped them, and the audience loved them. But all was not well off the court. Both the players have been captured giving their side of the story and of course, a lot of drama is brewing here.

Makers had shared their individual posters a few days back

The Tiwaris use their skill from churning out sports dramas like Panga and Dangal, giving us a high-tension affair. But the medium is documentary, and as if it is telling us, hey, this story is real. The trailer comes just days after ZEE5 dropped the individual posters of the former doubles partners -- Lee and Hesh. To recall, the venture was announced in July.

The team had wrapped up shooting only in August

Notably, Tiwari and Iyer Tiwari have never collaborated on a project together, so it will be interesting to see their co-director rapport. The duo had wrapped up the shooting for the upcoming docu-drama back in August. Iyer Tiwari had thanked the studio for supporting "this massive production across the world in these trying times of pandemic." A few days later, the first-look was released.