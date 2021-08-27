Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi's 'Breakpoint' first look drops

Aug 27, 2021

It was in July we learned that Nitesh Tiwari and his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (known for Panga, Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi) are working on Breakpoint. The ZEE5 Original will focus on tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, circling around their historic Wimbledon win in 1999, and their journey from "bromance to breakup." Today, its first look was released.

The poster features the tennis stars, stadium lights, racket

The poster features only the faces of the tennis stars in the backdrop. In front of that, we see a young Paes, holding his racket and looking down at it, while shifting a bit toward his left. His face has disappointment written all over. Meanwhile, Bhupathi, donning a jersey and ear ring, also looks down, and he has a worried look on his face.

Check out the poster

We put Indian tennis on the map, says Bhupathi

We also spot flash lights, which indicate that it's a stadium in the evening, and the stage is set. The name Breakpoint, written in brick color, is smashed in the middle with a tennis ball. While sharing the first look online, the Chennai native wrote, "We put Indian tennis on the map but walked away when we had the world at our feet."

Enjoyed this walk down memory lane, says the Kolkata native

The docu-series will be a BTS type of narrative, which is the first-ever directorial of the Tiwaris. Talking of it, Paes said, "I enjoyed this walk down memory lane shooting for Breakpoint. While Mahesh and my on-court partnership was widely covered, our off-court chemistry was largely speculated. This is the first time that our fans will get to see and hear it all, first-hand."

It is raining sport biopics in Bollywood

On his part, Bhupathi said, "It is no secret that I am reserved when it comes to communicating, so this is a big step for me to relive the journey and put it all out there in the most candid and honest manner." The release date is not out yet. With this, Bollywood gets another biopic, after Shabaash Mithu and Kabir Khan's 83.