'MasterChef India' S08 auditions begin on August 13; details inside

'MasterChef India' S08 auditions begin on August 13; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag August 09, 2023 | 05:04 pm

'MasterChef India' S08 is here!

MasterChef is one of the most-watched cooking reality shows in the world. The Indian version of the show has gained popularity over the years and now SonyLIV is back with another season of MasterChef India. If you have a passion for cooking and looking for the audition details, well, we have got you covered. The auditions will begin on August 13.

Audition dates and locations are out

The audition round will kick off in Kolkata on August 13. The makers will host auditions in Delhi on August 16 and Mumbai on August 19. The show is produced by Endemol Shine India. The recently concluded season was judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora. Nayanjyoti Saikia emerged as the winner of the season. The exact location details are attached below.

